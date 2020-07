Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***GREAT LOCATION***NEW GRANITE....PROPERTY PAINTED NEUTRAL,READY TO MOVE IN.THIS GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS END UNIT TH WITH BUMP OUT ON 3 LVLS HAS 4 BEDRMS, 3.5 BATH, SITTING ROOM IN MSTR BR, BREAKFAST ROOM OFF KITCHEN, MODERN KITCHEN, 4TH BR/DEN AND FULL BATH ON LOWER LEVEL. ONE CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO I95, SHOPPING. MINUTES TO FT. BELVOIR. PROPERTY AND CARPET HAVE BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.