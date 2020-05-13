All apartments in Laurel Hill
Location

8869 Cherokee Rose Way, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 8869 Cherokee Rose Way, a stunning brick-front end-unit townhome in always desirable Laurel Hill. This fine home features a three-level bump-out extension for added living space. Its many enormous windows and soaring ceilings make it very light and bright throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a new dishwasher and refrigerator, 42-inch cabinetry with crown molding and ceramic tile flooring. You'll love the gorgeous master suite with its elegant tray ceiling, walk-in closet and deluxe bath with an indulgent soaking tub, dual sink vanity, and oversized glass-enclosed shower. There is brand new hardwood flooring in the upper level hallway and new carpeting in the bedrooms. The walk-out lower level has a terrific rec room with new flooring, fourth bedroom, full bath and access to the fully-fenced rear yard. This attractive property is well-located near the community pool, several military installations (including Fort Belvoir and Quantico), I-95 and the Lorton Workhouse Arts Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have any available units?
8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have?
Some of 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY offers parking.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY has a pool.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8869 CHEROKEE ROSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
