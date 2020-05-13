Amenities
Welcome to 8869 Cherokee Rose Way, a stunning brick-front end-unit townhome in always desirable Laurel Hill. This fine home features a three-level bump-out extension for added living space. Its many enormous windows and soaring ceilings make it very light and bright throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a new dishwasher and refrigerator, 42-inch cabinetry with crown molding and ceramic tile flooring. You'll love the gorgeous master suite with its elegant tray ceiling, walk-in closet and deluxe bath with an indulgent soaking tub, dual sink vanity, and oversized glass-enclosed shower. There is brand new hardwood flooring in the upper level hallway and new carpeting in the bedrooms. The walk-out lower level has a terrific rec room with new flooring, fourth bedroom, full bath and access to the fully-fenced rear yard. This attractive property is well-located near the community pool, several military installations (including Fort Belvoir and Quantico), I-95 and the Lorton Workhouse Arts Center.