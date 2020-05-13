Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 8869 Cherokee Rose Way, a stunning brick-front end-unit townhome in always desirable Laurel Hill. This fine home features a three-level bump-out extension for added living space. Its many enormous windows and soaring ceilings make it very light and bright throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a new dishwasher and refrigerator, 42-inch cabinetry with crown molding and ceramic tile flooring. You'll love the gorgeous master suite with its elegant tray ceiling, walk-in closet and deluxe bath with an indulgent soaking tub, dual sink vanity, and oversized glass-enclosed shower. There is brand new hardwood flooring in the upper level hallway and new carpeting in the bedrooms. The walk-out lower level has a terrific rec room with new flooring, fourth bedroom, full bath and access to the fully-fenced rear yard. This attractive property is well-located near the community pool, several military installations (including Fort Belvoir and Quantico), I-95 and the Lorton Workhouse Arts Center.