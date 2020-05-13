All apartments in Laurel Hill
Location

8813 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
LORTON - MINUTES TO METRO - CLOSE TO LORTON VRE & SPRINGFIELD METRO - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with finished basement and 2 car garage located conveniently handy to VRE and Metro Stations for commuters. Home has a formal living and dining room. Family room has a woodburning fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with hardwood floors. Master bathroom with soaking tub and plenty of closet space. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Neighborhood amenities include 3 pools and tennis courts. Close to restaurants and shopping. Great for Fort Belvior or Pentagon commuters.

(RLNE4729903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have any available units?
8813 Telegraph Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have?
Some of 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Telegraph Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court pet-friendly?
No, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court offers parking.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have a pool?
Yes, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court has a pool.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8813 Telegraph Crossing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
