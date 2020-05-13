8813 Telegraph Crossing Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

LORTON - MINUTES TO METRO - CLOSE TO LORTON VRE & SPRINGFIELD METRO - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with finished basement and 2 car garage located conveniently handy to VRE and Metro Stations for commuters. Home has a formal living and dining room. Family room has a woodburning fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with hardwood floors. Master bathroom with soaking tub and plenty of closet space. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Neighborhood amenities include 3 pools and tennis courts. Close to restaurants and shopping. Great for Fort Belvior or Pentagon commuters.



