Laurel Hill, VA
8303 BLUEBIRD WAY
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM

8303 BLUEBIRD WAY

8303 Bluebird Way · No Longer Available
Location

8303 Bluebird Way, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Gorgeous two -bedroom condo with a newly renovated bathrooms,walk- closet, and living room.It has a beautiful community pool view and community gym across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have any available units?
8303 BLUEBIRD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have?
Some of 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8303 BLUEBIRD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY offer parking?
No, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY has a pool.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have accessible units?
No, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 BLUEBIRD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
