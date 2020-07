43795 LEES MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL LANSDOWNE END UNIT TOWNHOME*** 3 BR, 3.5 BA **TWO CAR GAR *** HDWD ON MAIN LVL *** GOURMET KIT W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR , WINE COOLER, PANTRY, MAPLE CABINETS *** FAMILY RM W/ CEILING FAN,*** MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALK-IN CLOSET**LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM W/ SEP SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB *** WALK OUT REC RM, FP, FULL BA ***THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED*** ALL BATHROOMS NEWLY REMODELED!! HEALTH CLUB /INDOOR & OUTDOOR POOL & OTHER AMENITIES !!! FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN LANSDOWNE COMMUNITY AND ENJOY ALL THAT LANSDOWNE HAS TO OFFER.