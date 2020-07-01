Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

43663 McDowell Sq Available 05/01/20 Dazzling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse-styled condo in Lansdowne Town Center! - Stunning kitchen complete with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, 3 walk-in closets, and private balcony. All bathrooms have upgraded tile and cabinets. Dont forget the one car garage! Lansdowne Village Greens community complete with appealing community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. You wont want to miss this great location close to 24-hour Harris Teeter, Restaurants, shops and more! NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

NOTE: Pictures used in this listing are from when the property was vacant.There are tenants living here!



(RLNE2057040)