Lansdowne, VA
43663 McDowell Sq
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

43663 McDowell Sq

43663 Mcdowell Square · No Longer Available
Lansdowne
Lansdowne on The Potomac
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

43663 Mcdowell Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
43663 McDowell Sq Available 05/01/20 Dazzling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse-styled condo in Lansdowne Town Center! - Stunning kitchen complete with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, 3 walk-in closets, and private balcony. All bathrooms have upgraded tile and cabinets. Dont forget the one car garage! Lansdowne Village Greens community complete with appealing community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. You wont want to miss this great location close to 24-hour Harris Teeter, Restaurants, shops and more! NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.
NOTE: Pictures used in this listing are from when the property was vacant.There are tenants living here!

(RLNE2057040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43663 McDowell Sq have any available units?
43663 McDowell Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43663 McDowell Sq have?
Some of 43663 McDowell Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43663 McDowell Sq currently offering any rent specials?
43663 McDowell Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43663 McDowell Sq pet-friendly?
No, 43663 McDowell Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq offer parking?
Yes, 43663 McDowell Sq offers parking.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43663 McDowell Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq have a pool?
Yes, 43663 McDowell Sq has a pool.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq have accessible units?
No, 43663 McDowell Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 43663 McDowell Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43663 McDowell Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 43663 McDowell Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

