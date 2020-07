Amenities

In the heart of Lansdowne Town Center! Walk to restaurants, shops, grocery store, and more! Gorgeous end-unit with 1 car gar garage. This home features a nice open floor plan, high ceilings and three large bedrooms including a master suite with private balcony! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooking, and a second covered balcony off of the kitchen. You won't want to miss this!