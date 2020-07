Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ATTRACTIVE TOWNHOUSE IN LANSDOWNE TOWN CENTER - Awesome TH condo with upgrades throughout. washer/ dryer , garage. Within the Lansdowne Town Center with shops, dining, fitness center, pool, grocery store. hardwood floors, plenty of storage and closet space. Town Center has green space and outside seating as well. LB application and LB lease required. Pets are case by case, Condo allows one pet. NO Smoking



(RLNE4500237)