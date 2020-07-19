All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated March 19 2019

19464 FRONT ST

19464 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

19464 Front Street, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Van Metre TH(3000+SF)at the Lansdowne Town Center! Peaceful setting overlooking the 6th hole on Golf Course or stroll down to the shops, restaurants & listen to the concerts! So many Upgrades: Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite,14ft Ceilings in Family Room /Kitchen warmed by a Stone Fireplace; Luxurious Master Suite & Bath with Tray Ceilings,Granite, Tile; 4th Level has a beautiful Wall of Windows-2nd Master or Family Room. Good Credit! No Pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19464 FRONT ST have any available units?
19464 FRONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19464 FRONT ST have?
Some of 19464 FRONT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19464 FRONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
19464 FRONT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19464 FRONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 19464 FRONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19464 FRONT ST offer parking?
No, 19464 FRONT ST does not offer parking.
Does 19464 FRONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19464 FRONT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19464 FRONT ST have a pool?
No, 19464 FRONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 19464 FRONT ST have accessible units?
No, 19464 FRONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 19464 FRONT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19464 FRONT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 19464 FRONT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 19464 FRONT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
