19464 FRONT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Van Metre TH(3000+SF)at the Lansdowne Town Center! Peaceful setting overlooking the 6th hole on Golf Course or stroll down to the shops, restaurants & listen to the concerts! So many Upgrades: Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite,14ft Ceilings in Family Room /Kitchen warmed by a Stone Fireplace; Luxurious Master Suite & Bath with Tray Ceilings,Granite, Tile; 4th Level has a beautiful Wall of Windows-2nd Master or Family Room. Good Credit! No Pets please