Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS HOUSE IS SPACIOUS AND LOVELY. THERE ARE MANY AMENITIES AND UPGRADES, THERE ARE 6 SPACIOUS BEDRMS AND 5.5 BATHS 3 LOVELY FINISHED LEVELS, EACH WITH A GAS FIREPLACE. THE 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM IS A SIGHT TO BEHOLD. THERE IS AN INLAW SUITE ON THE MAIN LEVEL, A MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ALL ROOMS ARE BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED, HURRY, DON'T MISS IT