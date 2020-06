Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous end unit TH in highly sought after community. Lot of NEW! Recently updated gourmet kitchen; new counter tops, appliances, and more! Large island. 6 burner gas stove. Large pantry. Gleaming hardwood floors. Office on main. Huge master bedroom and 3 other large bedrooms. Amazing master bath with double sink, separate tub and shower stall, his & her walk-in closets. Open fully finished basement and lots of storage. Spacious deck, patio, and fenced yard.