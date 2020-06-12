/
2 bedroom apartments
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1903 Court Street
1903 Court Street, Lakeside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
1903 Court Street Available 06/01/20 2 BR / 1 BA Updated Home in Lakeside Available June 1st! - Updated two bedrooms and one bathroom house in Lakeside. Large fenced-in backyard. Large storage shed. Outside grill.
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$911
840 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Dumbarton
9 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
815 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
28 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
1 Unit Available
800 Brook Hill Rd
800 Brook Hill Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Central heat and air, balcony or covered porch included with each unit, wall to wall carpet, two closets in master bedroom, very quiet community.
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
5 Red Fox Ln
5 Red Fox Lane, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous all inclusive condo available now Large living room with hardwood floors Fully equip kitchen with newer appliances Generous size bedrooms Private balcony includes Electric/gas/water/sewer/trash Pool On site To qualify you have to have a
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4900 Chamberlayne Ave, Unit B
4900 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath - Unit B - North Ginter Park - $850 P/Month - Beautiful UpStairs Unit Available with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Large Full Bath with Balcony. Property has been Recently Renovated. New Kitchen with New Counter Tops.
9 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Sherwood Park
116 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
27 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Monroe Ward
112 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carver
36 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!