7713 Bransford Drive

Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort. 3 bedrooms/1 full bath, living room, kitchen, utility room, and screened porch. Outside offers a fenced-in yard with storage shed and off-street paved parking. Requirements - 600 or greater credit score is required. Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. No outstanding evictions/judgments. No smoking on property. Pets conditional and would add extra $75/month to rent along with extra $500 security deposit. Pets limited to 1 pet, no aggressive breeds of animals. 2 year lease. Pets must comply with landlords insurance policy.