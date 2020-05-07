All apartments in Lakeside
7713 Bransford Drive

7713 Bransford Drive · (804) 683-4042
Location

7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA 23228
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort. 3 bedrooms/1 full bath, living room, kitchen, utility room, and screened porch. Outside offers a fenced-in yard with storage shed and off-street paved parking. Requirements - 600 or greater credit score is required. Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. No outstanding evictions/judgments. No smoking on property. Pets conditional and would add extra $75/month to rent along with extra $500 security deposit. Pets limited to 1 pet, no aggressive breeds of animals. 2 year lease. Pets must comply with landlords insurance policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Bransford Drive have any available units?
7713 Bransford Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7713 Bransford Drive have?
Some of 7713 Bransford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Bransford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Bransford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Bransford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Bransford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Bransford Drive does offer parking.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 Bransford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive have a pool?
No, 7713 Bransford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive have accessible units?
No, 7713 Bransford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 Bransford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7713 Bransford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7713 Bransford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
