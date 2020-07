Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely 2 level townhouse style condo with garage & 2 bedrooms each with it's own private bath in great mid county location! 2 story foyer with hardwood. Great white on white kitchen with gleaming granite & breakfast bar opens to light filled dining & living room with cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling & walk in closet. Laundry on bedroom level. Walk to clubhouse, pool, tennis, shopping, dining, library & recreation center! Carpet on main level is being replaced.