Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated refrigerator

Spacious Walk out Basement available for Rent. Large Rec. Room area with french door to patio, fenced yard and private walk way/entrance to parking spot. Kitchenette with Fridge, sink and cabinets for storage. Huge storage space can be used for storage or closet space. W/D in unit to be shared with Owner on certain days. Full updated bathroom. Lovely laminate hardwood floors and neutral paint. Move right in !