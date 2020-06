3079 FENNEGAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

WHAT A BEAUTY!!! THIS HOME NEEDS TO BE WRAPPED IN A LITTLE BLUE BOX!! YOU'LL LOVE THIS ONE ~ SINGLE FAMILY IN LAKE RIDGE COMPLETELY UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY!! WELCOMING FRONT PORCH ~ MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ~ REMODELED KITCHEN TO DIE FOR - SCREENED IN PORCH WITH SKYLIGHTS ~ LLIVING ROOM WITH SKYLIGHTS AND FIREPLACE ~ 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH UPSTAIRS ~ FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ~ WALK OUT BASEMENT ~ IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY!! EXCELLENT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF LAKE RIDGE!!TENANT TO TAKE OVER ALARM CONTRACT AT $50.00 PER MONTH - IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.