2766 Marsala Ct #22C13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home! Very nice, top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Living room features a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, skylight, and sliding glass door to a balcony. Kitchen has tile flooring and refinished cupboards that shine! Master bedroom has 2 closets with attached full bath! GREAT LOCATION - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO I-95, & SHOPS! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.