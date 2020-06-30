All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
2766 Marsala Ct #22C13
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

2766 Marsala Ct #22C13

2766 Marsala Court · No Longer Available
Location

2766 Marsala Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! Very nice, top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Living room features a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, skylight, and sliding glass door to a balcony. Kitchen has tile flooring and refinished cupboards that shine! Master bedroom has 2 closets with attached full bath! GREAT LOCATION - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO I-95, & SHOPS! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have any available units?
2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have?
Some of 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 currently offering any rent specials?
2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 is pet friendly.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 offer parking?
Yes, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 offers parking.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have a pool?
No, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 does not have a pool.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have accessible units?
No, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 does not have accessible units.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2766 Marsala Ct #22C13 has units with air conditioning.

