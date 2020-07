Amenities

garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic End Unit TH for rent with scenic views, amazing updates, and great space. This 2 sided fireplace will light up your dining or living room on those cold nights. AMAZING storage available in lower level or additional family room. All rooms are well sized and could hold queen beds. Ready for move-in. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.