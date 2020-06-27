12960 Colby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

5 Beds / 3 1/2 Baths

Single House

Laundry on site

No smoking



Beautiful 5 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Bathrooms Single House located in Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Virginia.

Surrounded by restaurants, bars, lounges, shopping and nature trails. Everything you need is nearby. House is renovated it and kept neat

HOUSE INCLUDES:

* 5 Bedrooms

(2 Bedrooms with private bath)

*3 1/2 Bathrooms

*1 sunroom

*kitchen with dinning room

* Living and Dinning Area

*Fireplace

* Washer and Dryer room

* Kitchen newly remodeled

* Deck

* Parking



HOUSE DOES NOT INCLUDE THE BASEMENT. Basement has independent entrance.



NO PETS, NO SMOKING inside



Lease 1 year minimum required



*1 Month Security Deposit



Serious Inquiries only!!!!

For showing text Claudia @ (703)5935464