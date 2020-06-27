All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:27 PM

12960 Colby Drive

12960 Colby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12960 Colby Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
5 Beds / 3 1/2 Baths
Single House
Laundry on site
No smoking

Beautiful 5 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Bathrooms Single House located in Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Virginia.
Surrounded by restaurants, bars, lounges, shopping and nature trails. Everything you need is nearby. House is renovated it and kept neat
HOUSE INCLUDES:
* 5 Bedrooms
(2 Bedrooms with private bath)
*3 1/2 Bathrooms
*1 sunroom
*kitchen with dinning room
* Living and Dinning Area
*Fireplace
* Washer and Dryer room
* Kitchen newly remodeled
* Deck
* Parking

HOUSE DOES NOT INCLUDE THE BASEMENT. Basement has independent entrance.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING inside

Lease 1 year minimum required

*1 Month Security Deposit

Serious Inquiries only!!!!
* do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

For showing text Claudia @ (703)5935464

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12960 Colby Drive have any available units?
12960 Colby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12960 Colby Drive have?
Some of 12960 Colby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12960 Colby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12960 Colby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12960 Colby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12960 Colby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12960 Colby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12960 Colby Drive offers parking.
Does 12960 Colby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12960 Colby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12960 Colby Drive have a pool?
No, 12960 Colby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12960 Colby Drive have accessible units?
No, 12960 Colby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12960 Colby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12960 Colby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12960 Colby Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12960 Colby Drive has units with air conditioning.
