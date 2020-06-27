12960 Colby Drive

Amenities
5 Beds / 3 1/2 Baths
Single House
Laundry on site
No smoking
Beautiful 5 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Bathrooms Single House located in Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Virginia.
Surrounded by restaurants, bars, lounges, shopping and nature trails. Everything you need is nearby. House is renovated it and kept neat
HOUSE INCLUDES:
* 5 Bedrooms
(2 Bedrooms with private bath)
*3 1/2 Bathrooms
*1 sunroom
*kitchen with dinning room
* Living and Dinning Area
*Fireplace
* Washer and Dryer room
* Kitchen newly remodeled
* Deck
* Parking
HOUSE DOES NOT INCLUDE THE BASEMENT. Basement has independent entrance.
NO PETS, NO SMOKING inside
Lease 1 year minimum required
*1 Month Security Deposit
Serious Inquiries only!!!!
* do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
For showing text Claudia @ (703)5935464