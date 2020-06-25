12732 TORRINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ice maker

Beautiful house with cathedral wood ceiling and hardwood floor with 4 beds and 3 baths. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on main level. Porch next to front door and a deck off the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. English basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and spacious family room with walk out to large back deck. Private fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac and walking distance to Tacketts Mill shopping center. Close to commuter lot, VRE, 395 and many shoppings. Easy access to DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Fort Belvoir & Quantico.