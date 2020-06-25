All apartments in Lake Ridge
12732 TORRINGTON STREET

12732 Torrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

12732 Torrington Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
Beautiful house with cathedral wood ceiling and hardwood floor with 4 beds and 3 baths. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on main level. Porch next to front door and a deck off the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. English basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and spacious family room with walk out to large back deck. Private fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac and walking distance to Tacketts Mill shopping center. Close to commuter lot, VRE, 395 and many shoppings. Easy access to DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Fort Belvoir & Quantico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have any available units?
12732 TORRINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have?
Some of 12732 TORRINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12732 TORRINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12732 TORRINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 TORRINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12732 TORRINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12732 TORRINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
