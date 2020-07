12640 MONARCH CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

METICULOUS OWNER HAS CREATED THE PERFECT HOME JUST WAITING FOR YOU>FRESH PAINT>HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM WHICH BOAST FIREPLACE AND TV ALREADY SET UP>DECK OFF OF KITCHEN>GREAT APPLIANCES>LIKE NEW CARPET ON UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS>GORGEOUS THROUGH AND THROUGH! BACKS TO DENSE WOODS>WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO NEIGHBORHOOD POOLS, BASKETBALL COURTS, TENNIS COURTS, WALKING AND JOGGING TRAILS THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD>TRASH AND HOA PAYMENT ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT>SUCH A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! >DON'T MISS THIS GEM!>PETS CASE BY CASE>NO SMOKING>$55 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE >GOOD CREDIT A MUST!