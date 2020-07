12318 CHICKASAW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

6-8 MONTH LEASE - NEW CARPET - NEW PAINT THRU OUT - PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND MOVE IN READY!! 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME IN HEART OF SOUGHT AFTER LAKE RIDGE COMMUNITY - LARGE KITCHEN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM - LIVING ROOM THAT LEADS TO DECK AND FENCED IN BACK YARD - 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS - MASTER WITH EN SUITE - POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM / OFFICE IN BASEMENT (NOT TO CODE). GREAT SCHOOLS - ELEM, MIDDLE AND HIGH ARE ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE - COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE POOLS, PARKS, WALKING TRAILS, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.