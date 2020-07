Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME READY TO MOVE IN. ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET! 3 BED/2.5 BATHS! UPGRADED GRANITE IN KITCHEN! FULLY FENCED BACK YARD! LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM AND PATIO OFF REC ROOM! NEWER ROOF AND WINDOWS!! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE ZONED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! GREAT COMMUTE TO DC, CRYSTAL CITY, PENTAGON VIA VRE, BUS AND SLUG LINES! EASY ACCESS TO 95! CALL SHOWING CONTACT FOR ACCESS.