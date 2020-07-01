All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

12262 GRANADA WAY

12262 Granada Way · No Longer Available
Location

12262 Granada Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 story immaculately maintained townhome! Ready to move right in! New Furnace * New AC unit * New Kitchen Cabinets/Counters/Sink/ *Fixtures/Garbage Disposal * New Ice Maker * New Hall Bath * New Full Bath Installed in Basement * New Plumbing * Freshly painted * New blinds on all windows * Washer & Dryer included * Quality work throughout * Backs to trees * Upper & lower level decks * Fenced back yard * 2 assigned parking spaces * Walk to elementary school and 1 of the 5 community pools! Enjoy all Lake Ridge amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have any available units?
12262 GRANADA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12262 GRANADA WAY have?
Some of 12262 GRANADA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12262 GRANADA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12262 GRANADA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12262 GRANADA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12262 GRANADA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12262 GRANADA WAY offers parking.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12262 GRANADA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12262 GRANADA WAY has a pool.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have accessible units?
No, 12262 GRANADA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12262 GRANADA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12262 GRANADA WAY has units with air conditioning.

