Beautiful 3 story immaculately maintained townhome! Ready to move right in! New Furnace * New AC unit * New Kitchen Cabinets/Counters/Sink/ *Fixtures/Garbage Disposal * New Ice Maker * New Hall Bath * New Full Bath Installed in Basement * New Plumbing * Freshly painted * New blinds on all windows * Washer & Dryer included * Quality work throughout * Backs to trees * Upper & lower level decks * Fenced back yard * 2 assigned parking spaces * Walk to elementary school and 1 of the 5 community pools! Enjoy all Lake Ridge amenities!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12262 GRANADA WAY have any available units?
12262 GRANADA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12262 GRANADA WAY have?
Some of 12262 GRANADA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12262 GRANADA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12262 GRANADA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.