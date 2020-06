Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous home, 3 finished levels, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with beautifully updated kitchen and baths!!! Newer appliances, newer cabinets, and granite counter tops. Fireplace in the large recreation/family room on lower level. Fully finished basement with walkout. Large deck for relaxing and/or entertaining. Shows very well! Shed for extra storage in the backyard. NVAR application, app fee $40 per applicant. Sorry no pets.