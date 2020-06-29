All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE

12018 Cardamom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12018 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Pristine 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo for lease in The Vinings! Bright and open floor plan, fireplace, bonus room, and private balcony. Walking distance to pool, parks, trails, and schools. Minutes to major commuting routes, Woodbridge VRE, and commuter lots. Enjoy all the amenities that Lake Ridge Association has to offer including 5 pools, sprayground, tot lots, basketball pads, tennis courts, community centers, and a boat ramp! Proof of renter's insurance, non smoking, pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have any available units?
12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have?
Some of 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
