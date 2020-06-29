12018 CARDAMOM DRIVE

Amenities
Pristine 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo for lease in The Vinings! Bright and open floor plan, fireplace, bonus room, and private balcony. Walking distance to pool, parks, trails, and schools. Minutes to major commuting routes, Woodbridge VRE, and commuter lots. Enjoy all the amenities that Lake Ridge Association has to offer including 5 pools, sprayground, tot lots, basketball pads, tennis courts, community centers, and a boat ramp! Proof of renter's insurance, non smoking, pets on case by case basis.