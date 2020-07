Amenities

Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars. Nice front and Back yard fenced in. 4 BR 3 Full BA and 1 Half Bath, Walk out Basement. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned and ready for you to move in. 2 story Family room with lots of windows. Main Level Laundry. Sliding door to Deck off dinning area to view of the back yard and trees. Kitchen with Granite counter and Plenty of Cabinet and Pantry. Front Porch for your Morning/Evening enjoyment. Close to Local Shops, Potomac Mills. Close to commuter lots and VRE. Easy Access to PW Parkway, 95 and 123. Close to Army and Marine Base. Visit this house and you will see many other community amenities that Lake Ridge offers.