Lake Ridge, VA
11624 Rumford Ct
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

11624 Rumford Ct

11624 Rumford Court · No Longer Available
Location

11624 Rumford Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Stunning views of the Occoquan River from this 3 level TH with large deck. Kitchen features HW floors, SS appliances opening up to the dining room with door to large back deck! Look at them views! Master has full bath and walk in closet. Basement has rec room and large storage room with sliding glass doors to back patio with spectacular views, great for entertaining! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11624 Rumford Ct have any available units?
11624 Rumford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11624 Rumford Ct have?
Some of 11624 Rumford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11624 Rumford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11624 Rumford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11624 Rumford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11624 Rumford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct offer parking?
No, 11624 Rumford Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11624 Rumford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct have a pool?
No, 11624 Rumford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct have accessible units?
No, 11624 Rumford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11624 Rumford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11624 Rumford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11624 Rumford Ct has units with air conditioning.

