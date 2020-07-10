11624 Rumford Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Stunning views of the Occoquan River from this 3 level TH with large deck. Kitchen features HW floors, SS appliances opening up to the dining room with door to large back deck! Look at them views! Master has full bath and walk in closet. Basement has rec room and large storage room with sliding glass doors to back patio with spectacular views, great for entertaining! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.