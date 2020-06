Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all the amenities of Lake Ridge in this spacious 4BR, 3.5BA townhome! Features include MBR suite w/vaulted ceilings, large kitchen w/walk out to deck, recreation room with gas fireplace, patio and fenced rear backing to trees with lake view in fall and winter. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!