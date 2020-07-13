29 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
*Move In NOW** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.5bath + NO yard work! - This wonderful home offers both traditional elements and modern touches, which blend beautifully to create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable and casual living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
47 STONEWALL RD
47 Stonewall Road, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Home close to main gate & within walking distance to Lake Monticello main beach & park. Ranch w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced yard, 1 car garage, screened porch, detached workshop/storage garage, gas range & fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Monticello

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
126 VILLA CIR
126 Villa Circle, Fluvanna County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Town house w/ 3 bedrooms, living room open to dining area, breakfast bar, 2.5 baths, master w/ walk-in closet, houses are within walking distance to shopping centers. Rent includes trash & yard maintenance.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 KATHY CT
15 Kathy Court, Fluvanna County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3696 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial available September 5,2020 w/ master suite with sitting room & huge walk -in closet, large finished basement, kitchen with nook open to living room, dining room, 2 car garage, tons of storage ,close to walking trails, park,
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Running Deer
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riverbend Condominiums
270 RIVERBEND DR
270 Riverbend Drive, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
Top floor unit at Riverbend. Kit w breakfast bar, dining area, lg living room accesses balcony, spacious master. 9' ceilings. Easy access to d/t, Martha Jeff, UVa. Amenities incl club house, pool, gym, & nearby walking trails. Avail 9/7. Owner/agent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - MOVE-IN READY! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/24/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2142 Saranac Court
2142 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2156 sqft
2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
1107 SE 6TH ST
1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker).

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2260 SECRETARYS RD
2260 Secretarys Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
5944 sqft
Remodeled 5,900sf home on 2 acre wooded retreat. 13 mi. to downtown C'ville, 5 mi. to downtown Scottsville from Rt.20. Custom designed around family,relaxation & Entertainment w/ the finest materials & craftsmanship.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Monticello, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Monticello apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

