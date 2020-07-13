Apartment List
/
VA
/
pantops
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pantops apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Riverbend Condominiums
270 RIVERBEND DR
270 Riverbend Drive, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
Top floor unit at Riverbend. Kit w breakfast bar, dining area, lg living room accesses balcony, spacious master. 9' ceilings. Easy access to d/t, Martha Jeff, UVa. Amenities incl club house, pool, gym, & nearby walking trails. Avail 9/7. Owner/agent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - MOVE-IN READY! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2142 Saranac Court
2142 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2156 sqft
2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Pantops

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
604 Wilder Dr.
604 Wilder Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/24/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
1130 EAST HIGH ST
1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pantops, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pantops apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pantops 2 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPantops 3 BedroomsPantops Apartments with Balcony
Pantops Apartments with GaragePantops Apartments with GymPantops Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPantops Apartments with Parking
Pantops Apartments with PoolPantops Apartments with Washer-DryerPantops Dog Friendly ApartmentsPantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College