Apartment List
/
VA
/
harrisonburg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisonburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1252 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1252 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1400 sqft
Available July. Just North of Harmony Square, VMRC & EMU. No pets. Owner to replace HP filter monthly. Lawn care furnished. 2 parking spots reserved for each unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisonburg
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer, Freezer, curtains & hardware-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1412 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1412 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
This is a very nice home with an open floor plan and over sized one car garage and storage area or workshop. The main level has hardwood floor throughout and a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar. There are 3 bedrooms, including a Master, and 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
261 E GRATTAN ST
261 East Grattan Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
One Block North of JMU Campus. Couple Blocks South of Downtown. Old Town District. Limited Parking, Max of 2. Shared partial cellar and laundry. First floor unit. Owner has Virginia Real Estate License. Water, sewer, trash furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 North Main Street
426 North Main Street, Bridgewater, VA
Studio
$1,800
3000 sqft
Commercial space for rent in Bridgewater Virginia! - 426 North Main Street - Priced to Lease at $1800 per month. Around 3000 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harrisonburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisonburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Harrisonburg 2 BedroomsHarrisonburg 3 BedroomsHarrisonburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisonburg Apartments with GarageHarrisonburg Apartments with ParkingHarrisonburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrisonburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisonburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAWoodstock, VAStrasburg, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College