15 Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 Painted Sky Terrace
1716 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1808 sqft
1716 Painted Sky Terrace | Wickham Pond Townhome - This beautiful town home in Wickham Pond offers all of the bells and whistles! Features include a spacious floor plan with open design, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Trail
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2196 sqft
1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1732 PAINTED SKY TERR
1732 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2055 sqft
Mountain views from this arts & crafts townhome in Western Albemarle school districts. Very well maintained. Over 2,000 finished sq ft in this three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home w/ optional 4th bedroom on sunny walk in main level. Attached 1-car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westhall
306 Marquette Ct
306 Marquette Court, Crozet, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
306 Marquette Ct Available 08/07/20 306 Marquette Ct - Townhouse located in the Westhall community of Crozet.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1729 PAINTED SKY TERR
1729 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2055 sqft
WICKHAM POND - SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS FROM THIS LIKE NEW ARTS & CRAFTS STYLE TOWNHOME.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1355 AMBER RIDGE RD
1355 Amber Ridge Road, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2234 sqft
Great views, wonderful family neighborhood in sought after Western School district. Well though out floor plan. New laminate flooring on bedroom level. Driveway is steep but back yard is flat and great place for children to play.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Westhall
372 Joliet Court
372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1614 sqft
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meriwether Hill
2500 Kimbrough Circle
2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2479 sqft
2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5708 PLANK RD
5708 Plank Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2740 sqft
Classic 1800's Farmhouse on 125 acre Rosneath Farm. Pasture and mountain views. Period features and modern conveniences. Upgrades include granite counters, gas range, cabinets and farm sink. Central air. Dining room was an original part of the home.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Lewis Hill
1255 HEROLD CIR
1255 Herold Circle, Ivy, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3072 sqft
This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3452 sqft
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
4377 sqft
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garthfield
720 GARTHFIELD LN
720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3947 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crozet, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crozet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

