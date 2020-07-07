All apartments in Charlottesville
Nob Hill

500 Mcintire Road · (434) 290-4293
Location

500 Mcintire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
internet access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time cleaning fee; non-refundable)
Additional: $50 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, trash, parking, and fiber optic internet; Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: One off-street parking space per apartment is included with rent; additional street parking is available (no city parking sticker needed).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nob Hill have any available units?
Nob Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Nob Hill have?
Some of Nob Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nob Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill offers parking.
Does Nob Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nob Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill have a pool?
No, Nob Hill does not have a pool.
Does Nob Hill have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill has units with dishwashers.
