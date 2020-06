Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

703 Rainier Road Available 07/01/20 703 Rainier Road - Looking for a place to call your own this upcoming season? Well look no further because this beautiful townhome is just the place to be! Located in Charlottesville this 3 bed 3 bath wonder is perfect for entertaining with wonderful open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, spacious bedrooms and so much more!



Conveniently located near I 64, Route 29, UVA and Pantops!



(RLNE5823571)