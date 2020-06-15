All apartments in Lake Caroline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

108 American Dr

108 American Dr · (571) 436-0448
Location

108 American Dr, Lake Caroline, VA 22546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 108 American Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just In Time For the Summer! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath, Split Foyer Home with 2-Car Garage with Automatic Garage Door Opener, Located In the Lake Caroline Community, Freshly Painted Decor, Brand New Wall-To-Wall Carpeting Throughout, Traditional Open Floor Plan, Eat-In Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Private Bath To Include Separate Soaking Tub/Shower Area, Lower Level Features Large Bedroom #4, Full Size Bathroom #3, Utility/Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer/As-Is Condition), Huge Level Backyard For Entertaining. Enjoy The Community Amenities. (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) All Applicants Must Pay $75 Application Fee Per Adult & Application Deposit $1,400. (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) Tenant Pay 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Tenant To Pay A Separate Parking Decal and ID Deposit of $250 To Lake Caroline. This Deposit Is Refunded To Tenant Upon Moving Out of Lake Caroline and Returning the Parking Decal(s) & Tenant ID(s). This Home/Community Is Convenient To I95, Route 1, Nearby Shopping, Schools, Etc. Apply Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 American Dr have any available units?
108 American Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 American Dr have?
Some of 108 American Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 American Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 American Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 American Dr pet-friendly?
No, 108 American Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Caroline.
Does 108 American Dr offer parking?
Yes, 108 American Dr does offer parking.
Does 108 American Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 American Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 American Dr have a pool?
No, 108 American Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 American Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 American Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 American Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 American Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 American Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 American Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
