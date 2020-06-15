108 American Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just In Time For the Summer! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath, Split Foyer Home with 2-Car Garage with Automatic Garage Door Opener, Located In the Lake Caroline Community, Freshly Painted Decor, Brand New Wall-To-Wall Carpeting Throughout, Traditional Open Floor Plan, Eat-In Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Private Bath To Include Separate Soaking Tub/Shower Area, Lower Level Features Large Bedroom #4, Full Size Bathroom #3, Utility/Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer/As-Is Condition), Huge Level Backyard For Entertaining. Enjoy The Community Amenities. (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) All Applicants Must Pay $75 Application Fee Per Adult & Application Deposit $1,400. (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) Tenant Pay 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Tenant To Pay A Separate Parking Decal and ID Deposit of $250 To Lake Caroline. This Deposit Is Refunded To Tenant Upon Moving Out of Lake Caroline and Returning the Parking Decal(s) & Tenant ID(s). This Home/Community Is Convenient To I95, Route 1, Nearby Shopping, Schools, Etc. Apply Today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812442)