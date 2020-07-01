/
lake caroline
5 Apartments for rent in Lake Caroline, VA📍
719 LAKE CAROLINE DRIVE
719 Lake Caroline Drive, Lake Caroline, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Charming well maintained rancher siting on corner lot on Lake Caroline Drive. Home could be 3 bedrooms but one wall move to create additional living room space. Beautiful hardwood floors, deck off master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Caroline
10561 Gallant Fox Way
10561 Gallant Fox Way, Caroline County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
2810 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision Ready July 1st!! - Spacious four bedroom, two and half bathroom home in the beautiful Belmont at Carmel Church Subdivision in Ruther Glen.
23208 WESTWOOD COURT
23208 Westwood Court, Caroline County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1798 sqft
Like new 3 level townhomes in Belmont West! End unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 1 car garage, family room and much more! Convenient to I-95 & Fort Belvoir. Pets considered case by case. Available 6/13/20.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Caroline rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Caroline area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Caroline from include Richmond, Manassas, Fredericksburg, Chester, and Lake Ridge.
