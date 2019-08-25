All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:19 PM

6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE

6223 Squires Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6223 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location, Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, Features light hardwood floors on the main level, open floor with a lot of sunlight, gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room, Formal dining room. Master suite with a large closet. Great location, Near a School, Metro East Falls Church, Shopping and Wonderful Scenery with beautiful Trees in the back where the deck is located. A lovely enclave of townhomes. Owner will keep the garage/basement. The rent is for two levels which include the main level and the upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have any available units?
6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
Is 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America