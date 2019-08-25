6223 SQUIRES HILL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location, Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, Features light hardwood floors on the main level, open floor with a lot of sunlight, gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room, Formal dining room. Master suite with a large closet. Great location, Near a School, Metro East Falls Church, Shopping and Wonderful Scenery with beautiful Trees in the back where the deck is located. A lovely enclave of townhomes. Owner will keep the garage/basement. The rent is for two levels which include the main level and the upper level.