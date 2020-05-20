3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Updated bathrooms and lighting. Ideal for commuters, this condo is conveniently located near Seven Corners, with easy bus and metro access (East Falls Church Metro.1.5 miles away!). Quick access to RT 50, I-66, RT 7...makes commuting to DC, Tysons, Arlington, and Alexandria a breeze! Walkable to shopping and restaurants. Amenities include: community pool, BBQ area, one assigned covered garage space, and two surface parking spaces. Electric, water, sewer, trash, and snow removal included in rent. Sorry no pets.