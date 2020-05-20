All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126

3101 Patrick Henry Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Updated bathrooms and lighting. Ideal for commuters, this condo is conveniently located near Seven Corners, with easy bus and metro access (East Falls Church Metro.1.5 miles away!). Quick access to RT 50, I-66, RT 7...makes commuting to DC, Tysons, Arlington, and Alexandria a breeze! Walkable to shopping and restaurants. Amenities include: community pool, BBQ area, one assigned covered garage space, and two surface parking spaces. Electric, water, sewer, trash, and snow removal included in rent. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have any available units?
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have?
Some of 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 pet-friendly?
No, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 does offer parking.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have a pool?
Yes, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 has a pool.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have accessible units?
No, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126 does not have units with air conditioning.
