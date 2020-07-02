All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
Eton Square Condominiums
Eton Square Condominiums

6869 Brindle Heath Way · No Longer Available
Location

6869 Brindle Heath Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Clean. Newer Appliances. Smoke Free. Free use of Pool, Fitness Center. Pet w/ approval. Available 11/24/19 Well kept, smoke-free, and located in the heart of the Kingstowne area of Alexandria, Va., you'll quickly fall in love with this condominium.

Assigned parking space directly in front of condo. It's just minutes from Fort Belvoir, the Franconia and Van Dorn Street Metro stops, and 10 miles to downtown Washington, DC. Nice, safe, clean, well-kept ground floor unit with immediate outdoor access, this condo is less than a two minute walk to the nearest shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.

Included is access to two fitness centers, two swimming pools and two tennis courts. Running and walking trails abound this community.

Recently upgraded amenities include a new bathroom, granite countertops, a stackable washer and dryer, new central heating and air conditioning, a new 50-gallon hot water heater, new stainless steel dishwasher, new stainless refrigerator and new microwave. Hardwood floors throughout with the exception of carpeted bedroom and tiled bathroom and kitchen. Flat-screen television wall mount above the fireplace and secured safe included. Fresh neutral color paint throughout accented with chair rail and crown molding. New fold-out windows for easy cleaning. Wireless ADT alarm system with option for off-site control and monitoring via computer or smartphone.

One assigned parking spot in front of condominium, one visitor-parking pass provided. Additional parking available, but unassigned. In unit storage and additional assigned storage available within building. Large back porch and small front patio.

Approximately 2.5 miles to the nearest Police, Fire and EMS services and 1.5 miles to the nearest hospital emergency room.

For a more detailed list of things to do here in Kingstowne, I recommend you visit https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/kingstowne-fairfax-va/

(RLNE679439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eton Square Condominiums have any available units?
Eton Square Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does Eton Square Condominiums have?
Some of Eton Square Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eton Square Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Eton Square Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eton Square Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Eton Square Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does Eton Square Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Eton Square Condominiums offers parking.
Does Eton Square Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eton Square Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eton Square Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Eton Square Condominiums has a pool.
Does Eton Square Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Eton Square Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Eton Square Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eton Square Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Does Eton Square Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eton Square Condominiums has units with air conditioning.

