Eton Square Condominiums

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Clean. Newer Appliances. Smoke Free. Free use of Pool, Fitness Center. Pet w/ approval. Available 11/24/19 Well kept, smoke-free, and located in the heart of the Kingstowne area of Alexandria, Va., you'll quickly fall in love with this condominium.



Assigned parking space directly in front of condo. It's just minutes from Fort Belvoir, the Franconia and Van Dorn Street Metro stops, and 10 miles to downtown Washington, DC. Nice, safe, clean, well-kept ground floor unit with immediate outdoor access, this condo is less than a two minute walk to the nearest shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.



Included is access to two fitness centers, two swimming pools and two tennis courts. Running and walking trails abound this community.



Recently upgraded amenities include a new bathroom, granite countertops, a stackable washer and dryer, new central heating and air conditioning, a new 50-gallon hot water heater, new stainless steel dishwasher, new stainless refrigerator and new microwave. Hardwood floors throughout with the exception of carpeted bedroom and tiled bathroom and kitchen. Flat-screen television wall mount above the fireplace and secured safe included. Fresh neutral color paint throughout accented with chair rail and crown molding. New fold-out windows for easy cleaning. Wireless ADT alarm system with option for off-site control and monitoring via computer or smartphone.



One assigned parking spot in front of condominium, one visitor-parking pass provided. Additional parking available, but unassigned. In unit storage and additional assigned storage available within building. Large back porch and small front patio.



Approximately 2.5 miles to the nearest Police, Fire and EMS services and 1.5 miles to the nearest hospital emergency room.



For a more detailed list of things to do here in Kingstowne, I recommend you visit https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/kingstowne-fairfax-va/



(RLNE679439)