Apartment List
/
VA
/
kingstowne
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

177 Studio Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Kingstowne living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 21 at 01:18 AM
16 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
24 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,764
545 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
601 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
37 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
519 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,373
570 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
453 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,085
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,495
410 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
42 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,173
502 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
670 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,060
453 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,682
568 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
71 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,600
566 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
58 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,195
398 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,565
553 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
38 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,695
635 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,273
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
31 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,573
555 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
468 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,065
453 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
41 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
545 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Kingstowne, VA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Kingstowne living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Kingstowne during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsKingstowne 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne Apartments with BalconiesKingstowne Apartments with Garages
Kingstowne Apartments with GymsKingstowne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Apartments with PoolsKingstowne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Furnished ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University