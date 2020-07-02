7416 HEATHERFIELD LANE

Amenities
Spacious 3BR, 2.5 BA townhome with attached single car garage available in Kingstowne. Large, open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen featuring french doors that open out to the deck. Master bedroom with dual vanity and soaking tub, a separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Lower level family room with french doors leading to a private patio overlooking a fully fenced backyard. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located to shopping and metro. Community pool. Pets under 30lbs with approval. No smoking.