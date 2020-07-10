7012 Irwell Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8868b370ab ---- Unique 2-level contemporary condo with a garage close to the Metro, Beltway & Town Center featuring a bright & open floor plan w/ tons of windows, spacious 2-story living room boasting a fireplace, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, master bedroom offering new custom blinds, walk-in closet & private bath w/ soaking tub, full size washer & dryer, partially covered balcony looking out to trees, plus great community amenities! Available Now! Schedule your own private tour today. Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit