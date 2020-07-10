All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7012 Irwell Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7012 Irwell Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7012 Irwell Ln

7012 Irwell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7012 Irwell Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8868b370ab ---- Unique 2-level contemporary condo with a garage close to the Metro, Beltway & Town Center featuring a bright & open floor plan w/ tons of windows, spacious 2-story living room boasting a fireplace, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, master bedroom offering new custom blinds, walk-in closet & private bath w/ soaking tub, full size washer & dryer, partially covered balcony looking out to trees, plus great community amenities! Available Now! Schedule your own private tour today. Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Irwell Ln have any available units?
7012 Irwell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7012 Irwell Ln have?
Some of 7012 Irwell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Irwell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Irwell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Irwell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Irwell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Irwell Ln offers parking.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 Irwell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln have a pool?
No, 7012 Irwell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln have accessible units?
No, 7012 Irwell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Irwell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 Irwell Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7012 Irwell Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America