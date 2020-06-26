6551 GRANGE LN #402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool pet friendly

Welcome to 6551 Grange Lane #402. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is centrally located in desirable Kingstowne. This home features a stylish open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room is illuminated by 2 skylights in the soaring vaulted ceiling and features a relaxing fireplace with a marble surround and a sliding glass door to the spacious balcony. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, private master bath with dual sink vanity, tub, separate shower and access to the balcony. This residence offers great community amenities including, outdoor pools, rec centers, exercise rooms, sports courts, walking paths, and tot lots. Just a short drive to Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers, Wegmans, Metro, and all major commuter routes! The owner will allow 1 small dog under 45 pounds. No Cats.