Kingstowne, VA
6551 GRANGE LN #402
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:39 AM

6551 GRANGE LN #402

6551 Grange Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Grange Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Welcome to 6551 Grange Lane #402. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is centrally located in desirable Kingstowne. This home features a stylish open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room is illuminated by 2 skylights in the soaring vaulted ceiling and features a relaxing fireplace with a marble surround and a sliding glass door to the spacious balcony. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, private master bath with dual sink vanity, tub, separate shower and access to the balcony. This residence offers great community amenities including, outdoor pools, rec centers, exercise rooms, sports courts, walking paths, and tot lots. Just a short drive to Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers, Wegmans, Metro, and all major commuter routes! The owner will allow 1 small dog under 45 pounds. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have any available units?
6551 GRANGE LN #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have?
Some of 6551 GRANGE LN #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 GRANGE LN #402 currently offering any rent specials?
6551 GRANGE LN #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 GRANGE LN #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 is pet friendly.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 offer parking?
Yes, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 offers parking.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have a pool?
Yes, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 has a pool.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have accessible units?
No, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6551 GRANGE LN #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6551 GRANGE LN #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
