6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE

Available on June 1st! Location, Location, Location! Well maintained 4 lvl TH in Kingstowne. This sun-filled 3 BR w/ loft in w/ Vaulted ceiling & skylights in master, great for office space, 3.5 BA home comes w/ Hardwood floors on main level, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, fantastic outdoor space in back & 2 gas fireplaces, bright & open kitchen, patio is fully fenced. When renting this property, you don't just get a great home, you get all that Kingstowne has to offer: 2 pools, 2 gyms, 6 tennis, 3 V-ball, playgrounds, & so much more! Within 3 miles of Ft Belvoir, Wegman's, and the new Hilltop Village Center! Conveniently located to public transportation routes to include Springfield Metro/VRT, HOV/Express lanes, I95/395/495. Pet Deposit $500.