Kingstowne, VA
6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE

6224 Littlethorpe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Littlethorpe Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Available on June 1st! Location, Location, Location! Well maintained 4 lvl TH in Kingstowne. This sun-filled 3 BR w/ loft in w/ Vaulted ceiling & skylights in master, great for office space, 3.5 BA home comes w/ Hardwood floors on main level, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, fantastic outdoor space in back & 2 gas fireplaces, bright & open kitchen, patio is fully fenced. When renting this property, you don't just get a great home, you get all that Kingstowne has to offer: 2 pools, 2 gyms, 6 tennis, 3 V-ball, playgrounds, & so much more! Within 3 miles of Ft Belvoir, Wegman's, and the new Hilltop Village Center! Conveniently located to public transportation routes to include Springfield Metro/VRT, HOV/Express lanes, I95/395/495. Pet Deposit $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have any available units?
6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have?
Some of 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE offer parking?
No, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE has a pool.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6224 LITTLETHORPE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

