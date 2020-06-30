6137 SUMMER PARK LANE

Amenities

Beautifully updated townhome available in Kingstowne! 3BR/3.5BA brick home with three finished levels, including an open walkout basement. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and new SS appliances. HW flooring throughout main level. Private deck facing wooded area is perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Fully renovated master bathroom with beautiful marble tile and bright skylight. Basement has a wood burning fireplace and ample storage space. Fenced in backyard with low maintenance stone patio. Located in an amenity rich subdivision with pool, tennis, gym, trails, and tot lots. Two assigned parking spots directly in front of the property. Plenty of side street parking. Excellent location close to Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard, Pentagon, Metro/VRE, Wegmans, and more!