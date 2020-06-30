All apartments in Kingstowne
6137 SUMMER PARK LANE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

6137 SUMMER PARK LANE

6137 Summer Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6137 Summer Park Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated townhome available in Kingstowne! 3BR/3.5BA brick home with three finished levels, including an open walkout basement. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and new SS appliances. HW flooring throughout main level. Private deck facing wooded area is perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Fully renovated master bathroom with beautiful marble tile and bright skylight. Basement has a wood burning fireplace and ample storage space. Fenced in backyard with low maintenance stone patio. Located in an amenity rich subdivision with pool, tennis, gym, trails, and tot lots. Two assigned parking spots directly in front of the property. Plenty of side street parking. Excellent location close to Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard, Pentagon, Metro/VRE, Wegmans, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have any available units?
6137 SUMMER PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have?
Some of 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6137 SUMMER PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6137 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

