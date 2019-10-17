8716 CLYDESDALE ROAD

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Kings Park. Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Silestone Counters, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space. Features a Full Island with Breakfast/Homework Bar - A Chef's Dream! Three Fully Remodeled Full Baths with Designer Features. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Main Level Bedrooms. Family Room on Lower Level (New Carpet Coming). Walk out to Fully Fenced-in Large Back Yard. Oversized Deck - Perfect for Entertaining and Outdoor Dining. Open Floor plan makes for Easy Entertaining. Can't Beat the Location! Close to Elementary Schools, HS Bus Stop. Close to the Rolling Road VRE, Metrobus Stop, approximately 15 minutes to the Springfield Metro. Close to FFX Parkway and I-495. Close to Lake Accotink Park, Neighborhood Park, Neighborhood Pool, Shopping, and Public Library.