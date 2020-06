Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely house has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move-in! Location cannot be beat with a bus stop just up the street, VRE train closeby, hop on the I-495, close to shopping and the recreation center and parks. Enjoy the open concept floorplan with over 2000+ of living space. The walk-out basement leads to a peaceful deck facing a quiet wooded landscape. Sought after community with highly rated schools.