5407 HELM COURT

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Glen Cove living at its FINEST! Lavish 3+ level townhouse - largest model in the subdivision! Quality features throughout, including 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 9~ ceilings and recessed lighting. Over 2,200+ square ft of open space includes entry-level living room, Kitchen with granite, stainless steel, butlers pantry area and dining area with sliders to private rear yard. Escape in the master suite, complete with luxe en-suite bathroom featuring custom vanity with his/her sinks. A finished lower level with a bedroom and full bath offers the perfect flexible living space for any lifestyle - perfect for teens, in-laws home office...options are endless! The fully fenced-in yard offers the perfect area to entertain outdoors in the privacy of your own home, while still just being minutes to just about everything and anything! The perfect blend of luxury and location~ don~t miss this fabulous rental opportunity!