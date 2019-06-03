All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated June 3 2019

5407 HELM COURT

5407 Helm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Glen Cove living at its FINEST! Lavish 3+ level townhouse - largest model in the subdivision! Quality features throughout, including 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 9~ ceilings and recessed lighting. Over 2,200+ square ft of open space includes entry-level living room, Kitchen with granite, stainless steel, butlers pantry area and dining area with sliders to private rear yard. Escape in the master suite, complete with luxe en-suite bathroom featuring custom vanity with his/her sinks. A finished lower level with a bedroom and full bath offers the perfect flexible living space for any lifestyle - perfect for teens, in-laws home office...options are endless! The fully fenced-in yard offers the perfect area to entertain outdoors in the privacy of your own home, while still just being minutes to just about everything and anything! The perfect blend of luxury and location~ don~t miss this fabulous rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 HELM COURT have any available units?
5407 HELM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5407 HELM COURT have?
Some of 5407 HELM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 HELM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5407 HELM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 HELM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5407 HELM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5407 HELM COURT offer parking?
No, 5407 HELM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5407 HELM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 HELM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 HELM COURT have a pool?
No, 5407 HELM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5407 HELM COURT have accessible units?
No, 5407 HELM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 HELM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 HELM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 HELM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 HELM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
