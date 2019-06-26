All apartments in Kings Park West
Kings Park West, VA
5356 Anchor Court
5356 Anchor Court

5356 Anchor Court · No Longer Available
Location

5356 Anchor Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
5356 Anchor Court Available 08/01/19 Beautifully Renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Fairfax - Available August 1 (or sooner). Perfect Location & Excellent Schools! Renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse has so much space and tons of storage! Updated kitchen and baths with granite counters and travertine tile. Two dedicated parking spaces right out front with guest parking available.

Community pool and swim club in the neighborhood and walking distance to Target and community lakes and parks!
Top ranked schools: Robinson Secondary & Oak View Elementary.

Call to schedule a showing today! 703-966-2232

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult with credit or debit card. NO PETS! Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Anchor Court have any available units?
5356 Anchor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5356 Anchor Court have?
Some of 5356 Anchor Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Anchor Court currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Anchor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Anchor Court pet-friendly?
No, 5356 Anchor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5356 Anchor Court offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Anchor Court offers parking.
Does 5356 Anchor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5356 Anchor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Anchor Court have a pool?
Yes, 5356 Anchor Court has a pool.
Does 5356 Anchor Court have accessible units?
No, 5356 Anchor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Anchor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5356 Anchor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5356 Anchor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5356 Anchor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
