5356 Anchor Court Available 08/01/19 Beautifully Renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Fairfax - Available August 1 (or sooner). Perfect Location & Excellent Schools! Renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse has so much space and tons of storage! Updated kitchen and baths with granite counters and travertine tile. Two dedicated parking spaces right out front with guest parking available.
Community pool and swim club in the neighborhood and walking distance to Target and community lakes and parks! Top ranked schools: Robinson Secondary & Oak View Elementary.
Call to schedule a showing today! 703-966-2232
Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult with credit or debit card. NO PETS! Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.
Equal Housing Opportunity
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
